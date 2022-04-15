Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,381 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,321. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

