Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 522,679 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 3.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Range Resources worth $53,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,968,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

