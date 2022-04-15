Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $12.06 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,630,748. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

