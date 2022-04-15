Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.66. 4,573,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

