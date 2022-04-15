Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,419,964 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,419,964 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up approximately 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 371,636 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

