Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 930 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,931,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,829,960. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

