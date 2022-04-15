Convex Finance Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $10.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $28.49 or 0.00070348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.02 or 0.07471669 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.05 or 0.99990378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041513 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,419,053 coins and its circulating supply is 57,747,338 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

