Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.64

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.64 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 88566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

