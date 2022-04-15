Cornichon (CORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

Cornichon (CORN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $388.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.51 or 0.07484503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.51 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,144,710 coins and its circulating supply is 14,902,862 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars.

