Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $28.17. 583,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

