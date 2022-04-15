Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

