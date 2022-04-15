Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $731.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

