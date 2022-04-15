CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

