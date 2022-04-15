Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

