Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of BASE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,188. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.