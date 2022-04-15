COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. COVA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

