Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $303.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

