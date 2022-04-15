Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cowen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.