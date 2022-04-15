Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $97.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.63.

CBRL opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

