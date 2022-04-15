Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 20.14%.

CRAWA stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

