Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%.
Crawford United stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.35.
