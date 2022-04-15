Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 78.5% in March

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 5,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.