Credit Suisse Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

