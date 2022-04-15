Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.16. 4,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 798,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.