CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CRH by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 323,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

