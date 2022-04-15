Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.96

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.96 and traded as high as C$18.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 134,099 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

In other news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

