CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $235.22 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $220,495,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.