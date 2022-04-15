Crust Network Price Hits $3.13 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00007837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

