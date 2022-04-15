CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) Plans $0.31 Dividend

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. CSB Bancorp has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
CSB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
