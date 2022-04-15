Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

