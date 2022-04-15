Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
