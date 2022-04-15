Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 million to $10.30 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $44.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 288,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

