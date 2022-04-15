Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.58. 2,351,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,484. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

