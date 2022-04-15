Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 44,004 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.99.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.