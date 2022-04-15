Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,794 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 61.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

