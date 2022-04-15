Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,846. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average is $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

