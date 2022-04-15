Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $65.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

