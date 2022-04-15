Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 85,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 93,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.40. 3,310,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,379. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.