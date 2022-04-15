Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,628 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,063. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

