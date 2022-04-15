Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,563. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.64 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.