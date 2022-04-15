Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,925. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

