Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.52. 1,785,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,982. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.