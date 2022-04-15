Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 845 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

SYK traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.70. The stock had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,627. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

