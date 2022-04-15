Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,207 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.66. 1,965,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,954. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

