Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 45,451 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,707,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

