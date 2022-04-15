Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $42.75. 64,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,494,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

