Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

