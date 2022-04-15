Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.29

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 170635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASTY. UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

