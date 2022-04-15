Databroker Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $1,407.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00105964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,061,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

