Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84.

NYSE MSP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

