Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

MSP stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Datto by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

